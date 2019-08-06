6 of 15

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2019, file photo a Texas State Trooper walks back to his car while providing security outside the Walmart store in the aftermath of a mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Like most retailers, Walmart is accustomed to the everyday dealings of shoplifters. Now, it’s confronting a bigger threat: active shooters. Days after a man opened fire at one of its stores in El Paso and left several dead, the nation’s largest retailer is faced with how to make its workers and customers feel safe. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton, File)