NEW YORK (AP) — Former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has written a memoir. The book by the man whose leaks of classified documents transformed the debate about government surveillance is coming out Sept. 17.

Metropolitan Books announced Thursday that Snowden's "Permanent Record" will be released simultaneously in more than 20 countries, including the U.S. and Britain. According to the publisher, Snowden will describe his role in the accumulation of surveillance data and the "crisis of conscience" that led him to release a trove of classified materials in 2013. Snowden, who faces U.S. charges that could land him in prison, is currently living in exile in Moscow. He has been widely condemned by intelligence officials and defended by civil libertarians.

Snowden's story was told in part in the Oscar-winning documentary "Citizenfour."

