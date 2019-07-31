SHANGHAI (AP) — The Latest on China-U.S. trade talks (all times local):

4:00 p.m.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have ended a new round of talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology with no word on whether they made any progress.

The two days of talks in Shanghai, were the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that collapsed in May.

The meeting ended Wednesday afternoon about 40 minutes ahead of schedule. Neither delegation spoke to reporters before U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin left for the airport.

Economists say the truce in the tariffs war is fragile since the same disagreements remain, with no indication either government is willing to offer major concessions.

President Donald Trump rattled financial markets Tuesday by accusing Beijing of trying to stall in hopes he will fail to win re-election in 2020.

12:00 p.m.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators have resumed talks aimed at ending a tariff war over trade and technology amid scant expectations for progress.

This week's meeting is the first since Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping agreed to resume negotiations that broke down in May.

Economists say the truce is fragile and quick breakthroughs are unlikely because the two sides still face the same disagreements, with no indication either government is ready to offer major concessions.

The dispute over U.S. complaints that Beijing steals or pressures companies to hand over technology has battered exporters on both sides and disrupted trade in goods from soybeans to medical equipment.

