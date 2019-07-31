MOSCOW (AP) — An unmanned Russian spaceship carrying supplies for the International Space Station has launched from Russia's space complex in Kazakhstan.

The Progress 73 cargo ship blasted off atop a Soyuz rocket at 1210 GMT Wednesday. It is to dock with the ISS about 3 ½ hours later after two orbits.

The Progress is carrying about three tons (2.7 metric tons) of food, fuel and supplies to the space station, which currently has six astronauts aboard.

