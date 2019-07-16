NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball's All-Star game is fading as a midsummer television attraction, but the adjunct Home Run Derby is becoming popular in its own right.

The Nielsen company says a little more than 8 million people watched Tuesday's All-Star game on Fox, enough to be the second-most popular thing on television after "America's Got Talent" last week. The derby where sluggers flex their muscles a day before the game was televised on ESPN and reached a respectable 5.4 million viewers.

New York Mets rookie Pete Alonso won the Home Run Derby. The American League took the All-Star game.

The four major broadcast networks all struggled to find viewers during a quiet July week. CBS was in the unusual position of fourth place, although summer ratings don't mean much to the networks.

