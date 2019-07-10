14 of 14

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga speaks during a press conference at the prime minister's official residence in Tokyo Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Japan said it has no plans to retract its tightened control on high-tech exports to South Korea, saying it involves Japanese internal policy review. Suga said the review was necessary to appropriately carry out export controls, and that Tokyo does not plan to negotiate its decision with Seoul. (Yohei Kanasashi/Kyodo News via AP)