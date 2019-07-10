PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — Health authorities say that another speedy bull run in Pamplona has left three bruised runners and one person unconscious in the Spanish city.

There were no gorings by the six bulls of the Jandilla breeding ranch racing along the 930-yard (850-meter) course to the bullring, the Red Cross said.

Four people — two Americans and two Spaniards — have been gored since this year's daily races started Sunday in the northern Spanish city.

All runs so far have lasted under three minutes — Wednesday's was 2 minutes and 19 seconds. In recent years, highly trained animals have tended to run together. An adherent applied to the cobbled pavement also prevents the pack from slipping and breaking apart as in past races.

The nine-day San Fermin fiesta attracts party-goers and bull aficionados from around the world.

