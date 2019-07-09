WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge says the Trump administration went beyond its legal authority by requiring prescription drug manufacturers to disclose their prices in TV ads, blocking a White House policy aimed at reducing costs.

Monday's ruling by U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta in Washington, D.C., strikes down a requirement that was set to go into effect Tuesday. Drugmakers had argued that requiring them to disclose prices amounted to coercion that violated their free speech rights.

In his 27-page ruling, Mehta says the administration had failed to show it had legal authority under the statutes that govern federal programs such as Medicare to require price disclosure.

