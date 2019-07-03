BRUSSELS (AP) — The Latest on key appointments at the European Union (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

David-Maria Sassoli, an Italian member of the Socialists & Democrats bloc at the European Parliament, fell just short of an absolute majority in the first round of voting to become the next president of the legislature.

In a vote among legislators, Sassoli received 325 votes, 7 shy of an absolute majority. Conservative Jan Zahradil of the Czech Republic got 162 votes, while German Greens leader Ska Keller received 133 and the Spanish left-wing candidate Sira Rego won the support of just 42.

All four will contest a second round later Wednesday, and Sassoli remains a hot favorite to win.

Appointing a new parliamentary president will complete the bloc's drawn-out appointment process for its top jobs.

___

9:35 a.m.

European Union legislators are gearing up to elect their parliamentary leader — a decision that will complete the bloc's drawn-out appointment process for its top jobs.

Legislators were preparing for a session that could last until late Wednesday, with the Socialists & Democrats candidate David-Maria Sassoli of Italy favorite to lead the Strasbourg-based European Parliament for the next 2-1/2 years. His main challenger is expected to be Germany's Ska Keller, leader of the Greens.

On Tuesday, EU leaders nominated Germany's Ursula von der Leyen to become president of the executive Commission. Belgium's Charles Michel was appointed to lead the European Council, which brings together the member states. And Frenchwoman Christine Lagarde was tapped to be president of the European Central Bank and Spain's Josep Borrell the bloc's foreign policy chief.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.