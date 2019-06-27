PARIS (AP) — The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, is meeting with top French, German and British diplomats in Paris for talks on the Persian Gulf crisis at a time when European powers are trying to save the 2015 nuclear deal struck with Tehran.

European countries want to avoid a further escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Iran and are trying to persuade Iran not to leave the nuclear deal, which the U.S. pulled out of last year.

During a visit to Japan, French President Emmanuel Macron told reporters Thursday he hopes to convince U.S. President Donald Trump to open talks with Iran and avoid a war that would engulf the Middle East.

Macron said he is trying to play the role of mediator to ease the tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

"There is no brief war," Macron warned. "We know when it's starting, but not when it's finishing."

The French President is to meet Trump during a summit of the Group of 20 starting Friday in Japan.

Iran has said it will exceed the nuclear deal's limit on its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium by Thursday, following the re-imposition of U.S. sanctions.

On Wednesday, Iran's U.N. ambassador urged Britain, France and Germany to take "timely" practical steps to preserve the agreement, "which is now in critical condition."

The three are finalizing efforts to put in operation a complicated barter-type system known as INSTEX to keep up trade with Iran and avoid U.S. sanctions, as part of efforts to keep the nuclear deal alive.

The countries, and three other European Union nations, on Wednesday strongly urged Iran to abide by the agreement and "refrain from escalatory steps."

