VIENNA (AP) — A suspected gas explosion blew a gaping hole in a building in central Vienna on Wednesday, injuring at least 12 people, two of them seriously, according to police and images from the scene.

The explosion occurred around 4:30 p.m. (1430 GMT) in the center of the Austrian capital.

Videos and pictures of the scene posted online showed a huge hole in the front of a building and a debris-covered street. Several men could be seen carrying a person away from the blast site.

Police had earlier said four people were seriously injured but later lowered the number to two.

Officers cordoned off streets around the scene of the incident as they searched for further victims.

___

This story has been corrected to show that the explosion blew a gaping hole in the building, not the collapse of the building.

