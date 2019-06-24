CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Latest on a deadly collision between a pickup truck and motorcycles in rural New Hampshire (all times local):

2:30 p.m.

The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was arrested on drunken driving charges last month and in 2013.

Connecticut court records show Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was stopped by police in East Windsor, Connecticut, on May 11. Details of the arrest were not immediately available. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer in that case.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles records show Zhukovskyy was arrested for drunken driving in 2013 in Westfield, Massachusetts.

The Westfield News reported he was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days.

Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts. He faces seven counts of negligent homicide in connection with Friday's crash in New Hampshire. It's not clear if he has a lawyer in that case.

___

1:40 p.m.

Records show the driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire was arrested on a drunken driving charge in 2013.

Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles records show that Volodymyr Zhukovskyy had his license suspended shortly after that arrest in Westfield, Massachusetts, because he was deemed an "immediate threat."

The Westfield News reported in 2014 that Zhukovskyy was placed on probation for one year and had his license suspended for 210 days in that case.

Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts, on a fugitive from justice charge related to Friday's crash. He is charged in New Hampshire with seven counts of negligent homicide.

He was expected to make a court appearance Monday in Springfield. It was not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.

___

12:55 p.m.

The driver of a truck in a crash that killed seven motorcyclists has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide.

The New Hampshire attorney general's office says 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was arrested Monday morning at his home in West Springfield, Massachusetts.

He is expected to make a court appearance Monday afternoon in Springfield.

A man who answered the phone at the home of Zhukovskyy's family and would identify himself only as his brother-in-law says the family is in shock and feeling the same pain as everyone else but couldn't say whether the driver was right or wrong.

Investigators say Zhukovskyy's pickup truck towing a flatbed trailer collided with a group of 10 motorcycles Friday on a two-lane highway in northern New Hampshire.

