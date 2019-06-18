KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy has died of a gunshot wound after two men abandoned him at a hospital in southeast Wisconsin, according to police.

The shooting happened before 2 p.m. Monday at a home in Kenosha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, authorities said.

Staff at the Froedtert South Hospital-Kenosha Campus called authorities after two men dropped off the wounded boy then left. Authorities have not described the relationship between the adults and the child who died.

Police said they have interviewed the men and recovered a firearm, but have not made any arrests.

Curtis Cannon told WISN-TV that the boy was his grandchild and that one of his two adult sons accidentally shot the boy. He said both sons drove the child to the hospital and left him there. Cannon said one son is the boy's father, but he didn't say which son shot the boy or describe the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

"Maybe they was scared to death. Maybe they took him to the hospital because they realized they (expletive) up, and they didn't want the boy to be in pain or suffer. I don't raise killers," Cannon said.

Neighbors questioned how the young boy died.

"That's a 5-year-old kid. Why would you leave a child?" said Karen Bialas, neighbor. "How the hell did this happen? Who did it? Who had a gun around a 5-year-old? Why would you have a gun around a 5-year-old?"

Police said the investigation was still "very active."

