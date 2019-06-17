NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenyan doctors are testing a hospital patient in western Kenya who has Ebola-like symptoms, as eastern Congo is struggling to control the outbreak and Uganda has reported two deaths from the deadly hemorrhagic fever.

The female patient in Kenya is in isolation at Kericho County Referral Hospital where staff took precautions to ensure minimal contact, county spokesman Timothy Kimei said in a statement.

The patient had visited her spouse at the Uganda-Kenya border and three other family members are also under observation, according to Kenyan media.

Results from the test are expected in 12 to 24 hours. If confirmed as Ebola, it would be Kenya's first ever case of the virus and represent a worrying spread of the disease from eastern Congo.

Kenya's health minister downplayed the threat Monday.

"The rapid surveillance and response team, which has been sent to examine the patient who is in stable condition, has confirmed that she does not fit the case definition of Ebola. Allow me to repeat to Kenyans that the patient does not meet the case definition of Ebola," said Sicily Kariuki, while touring the Nairobi international airport to see how arriving passengers are screened for symptoms of fever.

"Precautionary measures have, however, been put in place including isolation of the patient and submission of blood samples ... for testing," she said. "The result of the same are expected by 4 p.m. this evening (Kenya time)."

Uganda last week reported two deaths from Ebola that had spread from eastern Congo where the current outbreak has caused more than 1,400 deaths since August last year.

Kenya has never experienced an Ebola outbreak and some Kenyan doctors have expressed concern about the country's preparedness to manage the deadly virus.

___

AP journalist Khaled Kazziha in Nairobi contributed to this report.

___

Follow Africa news at https://twitter.com/AP_Africa

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.