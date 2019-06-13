WASHINGTON (AP) — Expedia has agreed to pay more than $325,000 to settle U.S. government allegations that it improperly helped people travel inside Cuba or between the island and places other than the United States.

The government says the company appears to have violated U.S. sanctions against Cuba.

The Treasury Department announced the agreement and settlements with several other companies on Thursday.

Expedia, which is based in Bellevue, Washington, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury Department says that between April 2011 and October 2014, the online travel agency helped 2,221 people — including some Cuban nationals — with travel services that violated the sanctions.

The government says company disclosed the apparent violations.

