ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — Owners of a market accused of racism have been awarded more than $44 million in a lawsuit claiming Oberlin College hurt their business and libeled them.

The jury in Lorain County, Ohio, awarded David Gibson, son Allyn Gibson and Gibson's Bakery $33 million in punitive damages Thursday. That comes on top of an award a day earlier of $11 million in compensatory damages.

Oberlin spokesman Scott Wargo declined comment.

The protests occurred after Allyn Gibson, who is white, confronted a black student who had shoplifted wine in November 2016. Two other black students joined in and assaulted Gibson.

The episode triggered protests against the business.

An Oberlin attorney argued the school has subsequently become a better community partner and works with students to be good neighbors.

