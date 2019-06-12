BOSTON (AP) — Boston's Museum of Fine Arts has hired an outside law firm to investigate reports that a group of minority middle school students was subjected to racism by staff and patrons during a field trip last month.

Museum leadership in a statement Wednesday said former Massachusetts Attorney General Scott Harshbarger of Casner & Edwards LLC will lead the review.

The museum conducted its own investigation, which led to two patrons being banned for alleged disparaging remarks during the May 16 visit.

But the museum says "we came to the decision that an investigation by an external party could provide greater objectivity and clarity."

Principal Arturo Forrest of the Helen Y. Davis Leadership Academy in Boston said museum security followed his students while leaving white students alone.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.