NEW YORK (AP) — Uber is parting ways with two of its top executives less than a month after the company's rocky initial public offering.

CEO Dara Khosrowshahi told employees in an email Friday he plans to be more involved in day-to-day operations now that the IPO has passed. Khosrowshahi says the heads of the global rides and Eats teams will report directly to him, and Chief Operating Officer Barney Harford will leave the company.

He also says it's crucial for Uber to have a consistent, unified narrative and he plans to combine the marketing, communications and policy teams. Chief Marketing Officer Rebecca Messina will also leave the company.

Uber's stock has tumbled since its IPO. The company posted strong revenue growth in its first quarter as a public company, but also $1 billion in losses.

