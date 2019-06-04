NEW YORK (AP) — New York prosecutors have asked federal prison officials to transfer Paul Manafort to New York City so he can be arraigned on state fraud charges.

President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is currently serving a 7 1/2-year sentence for bank fraud and other offenses at a prison in Pennsylvania.

But he is also under indictment on similar state charges in New York.

Two people familiar with the matter confirmed Tuesday that Manhattan District Attorney District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. had requested the transfer. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss the case.

If the request is granted, Manafort could be housed in the city's notorious jail complex on Rikers Island.

Federal and local corrections officials declined to comment. Manafort's lawyers didn't immediately respond to messages.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.