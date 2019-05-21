MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan says he's filed suit against eight members of the family that owns the drug company that manufactures OxyContin, one of the drugs believed to be partly responsible for the opioid crisis.

Donovan alleged Tuesday that for over two decades the Sackler family, the owners of Purdue Pharma, minimized the health risks of opioids, claiming the prescription drugs were rarely the cause of abuse, addiction or death.

Donovan says the Sacklers directed Purdue to promote products that were more dangerous, addictive and lucrative.

Last September, the state filed suit against Purdue.

An email to Purdue Pharma was not immediately returned Tuesday, but in a statement released after the September lawsuit, the company said it shared Vermont's concerns about the opioid crisis, but denied Purdue acted improperly.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.