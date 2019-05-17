WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is missing another deadline to produce President Donald Trump's tax returns. A top House Democrat says he expects to take the administration to court as early as next week over the matter.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (mih-NOO'-shin) says in a letter Friday that he will not comply with the subpoena from the House Ways and Means Committee for six years of Trump's tax returns because the request "lacks a legitimate legislative purpose."

Mnuchin's rejection of the subpoena had been expected. Earlier Friday, Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal had said, "We will likely proceed to court as quickly as next week."

Democrats are seeking Trump's tax returns under a 1924 law that directs the IRS to furnish such information to the chairs of Congress' tax-writing committees.

