MINNEAPOLIS (AP) —

10:45 a.m.

The man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America has pleaded guilty to attempted premeditated first-degree murder and faces 19 years in prison.

Emmanuel Aranda, of Minneapolis, admitted his guilt as part of a plea agreement Tuesday. As part of the deal, prosecutors agreed not to pursue an aggravated circumstances component to the charge that could have meant an additional year in prison for Aranda.

Authorities said earlier that Aranda told them he went to the mall on April 12 "looking for someone to kill" and chose the boy at random.

Aranda said little in court Tuesday, speaking only to give yes-or-no answers to questions about whether he understood what he was admitting.

The child suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones but survived.

Midnight:

A man accused of throwing a 5-year-old boy from a third-floor balcony at the Mall of America is expected to appear in court for a hearing.

Twenty-four-year-old Emmanuel Aranda of Minneapolis is charged with attempted premeditated first-degree murder. Authorities say Aranda told them he went to the mall on April 12 "looking for someone to kill" and chose the boy at random.

The child plunged almost 40 feet and suffered head trauma and multiple broken bones. His family released a statement in late April saying he was alert and no longer in critical condition. On Monday, the family said he continues to heal.

Aranda is due in court Tuesday for an omnibus hearing. These hearings can cover a host of issues, including a possible plea or setting a trial date. Aranda has been in custody on $2 million bail.

