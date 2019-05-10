JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The ruling African National Congress is coasting to a comfortable lead in South Africa's presidential and parliamentary elections with 76% of the vote counted, but the ongoing tally shows the party getting less support than in the previous poll five years ago.

The ANC, led by President Cyril Ramaphosa, had 57% of the vote, according to results announced by the electoral commission on Friday. This is a dip from the 62% of the total vote that it won in 2014.

The Democratic Alliance has received nearly 22% of the vote so far, the most of any opposition party, about the same share it received in the last elections.

The populist, left-wing Economic Freedom Fighters increased its share of the vote from 6% to 10%.

