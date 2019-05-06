A tense manhunt continued Monday along the Mississippi Gulf Coast for a gunman who shot a uniformed police officer outside the Biloxi police station.

It's unclear what prompted the killing Sunday night of Patrolman Robert McKeithen, a 23-year veteran of the Biloxi police department who had been scheduled to retire this year. Biloxi Police Chief John Miller said police don't know if he was targeted, or the victim of a random act.

"The animal that did this is still on the run," Miller told reporters Monday morning. "We're going to do everything within our power to bring him to justice for Robert and his family."

Authorities said the man approached McKeithen in the station's parking lot on Sunday night after coming inside the station and shot the 58-year-old officer multiple times.

Images taken from a surveillance camera inside the station showed a suspect wearing navy blue shorts, a black T-shirt, a red beanie cap and dark high-top sneakers. Miller said he "seemed a bit nonchalant" as he walked around.

Authorities haven't released a suspect's name, but Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant told The Sun Herald Monday afternoon during a visit to the police station where McKeithen was shot that investigators believe they know who they are looking for.

"There is some very good credible information as to the identity of the suspect," said Bryant, who once had served as a deputy sheriff. He added that authorities were following up on "every lead in trying to find him."

A reward offer for an arrest in the case rose to $35,000 by late afternoon. Police responded in force while pursuing leads, at one point searching an apartment complex with rifles drawn.

"This was a senseless murder of a veteran police officer," Bryant wrote on Twitter. "We will find the coward who fired the shots and take him into custody."

McKeithen's relatives said Monday through Biloxi city spokesman Vincent Creel that they weren't ready to talk. A funeral and burial for McKeithen are planned for May 13.

Authorities withheld details of the shooting itself, but Miller said that "with all of Robert's training, I don't know that there was anything else he could have done."

McKeithen was rushed late Sunday to a hospital emergency room, where he was pronounced dead.

Within minutes, other officers set up "a pretty intense perimeter," but the gunman remained at large hours later, Miller said.

The news conference Monday morning was held on the steps of Biloxi's police headquarters, and Miller gestured at one point toward the crime scene, around McKeithen's patrol SUV. He said his officer was "murdered last night right here in our parking lot." Mourners later piled floral tributes on the vehicle.

Miller turned the case over to the neighboring Gulfport Police Department, saying it's better to have an outside agency investigate the killing.

Gulfport Police Chief Leonard Papania promised an "around-the-clock" investigation.

"Everyone is concerned," Papania said. "Anytime you have this kind of a deliberate and violent attack on a police officer, especially right in front of a police station, it should cause everybody great concern."

Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson and the local district attorney are also assisting, along with state and federal law enforcement agencies.

McKeithen was described as an Air Force veteran with a wife, daughter, two stepsons and a stepdaughter.

Miller said he and McKeithen had handled calls together earlier in their career. Department records show McKeithen and three other officers were awarded a medal of valor for risking their lives to rescue four special needs children during Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Said Miller of the slain officer, "He treated people with respect and dignity and we're going to miss him sorely."

