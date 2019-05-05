WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on an explosion at and Illinois (all times local):

8 p.m.

A second person has died as a result of injuries suffered from an explosion at an Illinois factory.

Initially, one body was found at the explosion site.

The Chicago Tribune quotes Lake County Coroner Howard Cooper as saying that the second victim died Saturday at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois, where the person was being treated.

Two other employees are missing and feared dead. Crews suspended their search for the missing because of concerns about the stability of the structure.

The plant was operated by AB Specialty Silicones. The company's general manager, Mac Penman, issued a statement Saturday saying: "We are shocked and heartbroken by the tragedy that occurred in our plant last night." He says the company is focusing on offering support to company employees and their families.

___

12:30 p.m.

Authorities have recovered the body of one person following an explosion and fire at an Illinois factory. They believe two other people who are still missing are dead.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says the body was recovered Saturday morning. He says crews have suspended their search for the other two workers due to concerns about the stability of the structure.

Nine employees were inside the plant when the explosion occurred around 9:30 p.m. Friday at AB Specialty Silicones in Waukegan, some 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Chicago. Four were taken to hospitals and two declined treatment.

Lenzi said earlier Saturday it was "not likely" that any of the missing workers survived.

He says it will take several days before crews are able to resume searching. The cause of the explosion is unknown.

___

9:30 a.m.

Authorities believe three people missing after an explosion and fire at an Illinois plant are dead.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says crews have suspended their search for three employees due to concerns about the stability of the structure.

Lenzi says it's "not likely" anyone survived the Friday night explosion at AB Specialty Silicones in the community 50 miles north of Chicago. He says the coroner was on scene and crews are classifying the search as a recovery.

Nine employees were inside the plant when the explosion occurred. Four were taken to hospitals and two declined treatment.

Lenzi says more than 100 firefighters from at least 30 departments responded to the scene. He says it could take several days before crews are able to resume their search.

___

8 a.m.

An overnight explosion and fire at a plant in Illinois has injured four people.

Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi says the explosion happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at AB Specialty Silicones plant in the community 50 miles north of Chicago. Four workers were taken to hospitals. Lenzi said three employees were unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion has not yet been determined.

Residents in the area said they heard the explosion and felt their homes shake.

Nancy Carreno, who lives near the plant, told The Chicago Tribune the explosion didn't break any windows but it was loud. She said electricity flickered then came back on.

