BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A Hungarian goverment spokesman says Prime Minister Viktor Orban has been invitied by U.S. President Donald Trump for a "working meeting" on May 13.

Zoltan Kovacs tweeted Thursday that the meeting in Washington will cover issues like energy security, defense cooperation, bilateral relations and regional security.

In July 2016, Orban became the first national leader in the European Union to endorse Trump in the U.S. election campaign.

Orban, who won a third consecutive landslide election in April 2018, has made opposing immigration his main policy over the past few years and has become a role model for many among Europe's nationalist and far-right parties.

Orban will be hosting Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who also strongly opposes immigration, later Thursday.

