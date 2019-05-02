CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina college student who police say died attacking a gunman in his classroom is being remembered by friends and family as a hero.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney said 21-year-old Riley Howell's sacrifice Tuesday saved lives at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte because the gunman had plenty of ammunition.

Howell and another student died in the shooting in an anthropology class. Four other students were hurt.

Police arrested 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell in the classroom. He is charged with two counts of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

David Belnap was Howell's friend. He came to a campus vigil Wednesday night vigil with "Riley Howell is a hero" handwritten on the back of his T-shirt.

Belnap says he wants Howell's decision to die protecting others to never be forgotten.

