WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic-controlled House has approved legislation that would prevent President Donald Trump from following through on his pledge to withdraw the United States from a landmark global climate agreement.

The bill also would ensure the U.S. honors its commitments under the deal signed by former President Barack Obama.

The bill falls short of the Green New Deal pushed by many Democrats, but it's the first significant climate legislation passed by the House is nearly a decade.

The measure was approved 231-190 but it's unlikely to move forward in the GOP-run Senate. And Trump says he'll veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

Trump pledged in 2017 to pull the U.S. from the 2015 Paris agreement, but the U.S. remains in the accord until at least 2020.

