LOS ANGELES (AP) — A U.S. official says an Army veteran accused of plotting terrorist attacks in Southern California was discharged from the military for a serious offense.

The official told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Mark Domingo was demoted for violating the Uniform Code of Military Justice and did not complete his enlistment contract.

Military records show Domingo served about 16 months, including a four-month stint in Afghanistan.

The official was not authorized to speak publicly about personnel issues and provided the information only on condition of anonymity.

Authorities say Domingo was arrested Friday as he planned to plant bombs before an expected rally by white supremacists.

The terror plot was foiled by authorities who say Domingo, a Muslim convert, wanted revenge for New Zealand mosque attacks that killed 50 last month.

