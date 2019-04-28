WESTMORELAND, Tenn. (AP) — An officer in rural Tennessee shot the suspect in the investigation into the discovery of five bodies in two homes, capping an hours-long manhunt Saturday that ended with his capture.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation spokesman Josh DeVine said Michael Cummins, 25, was taken into custody that night about a mile (1.6 kilometers) away from one of the Sumner County crime scenes.

Cummins was shot after he emerged from the woods, produced multiple weapons and the situation escalated, DeVine said. Cummins is being treated at a local hospital, DeVine said.

None of the responding officers were injured.

TBI's airplane was able to help authorities spot Cummins on the ground in a creek bed, DeVine said.

A number of law enforcement agencies had been searching for Cummins, saying he could be armed and dangerous.

"The community should hopefully be able to rest a little bit easier tonight, knowing that (Cummins) is in custody tonight," DeVine said.

Four of the bodies were found in one home, while the fifth victim was found in another home. DeVine said it's possible that there is a sixth victim hospitalized. The TBI believes the two scenes are related.

Authorities have not released any details about the victims. They also have not said what kind of weapon was used.

Sumner County is northeast of Nashville and borders Kentucky. The slaying were near the town of Westmoreland.

