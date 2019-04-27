HUGO, Okla. (AP) — The Latest on a police shooting in Oklahoma that left a suspect and three children injured (all times local):

10:35 p.m.

Authorities in Oklahoma say three children were wounded in a police shooting when an officer fired at a man who was suspected of robbing a restaurant.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says gunfire broke out Friday when detectives with the Hugo Police Department in southeastern Oklahoma were trying to approach the suspect, 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith.

Arbeitman says Smith was in a truck with four children. The agency initially said two children were shot but later learned a third child was shot.

Officials did not immediately release the names, ages and conditions of the children.

Arbeitman says it's not clear if Smith fired at police or what prompted the shooting. He was treated and released from a hospital in Paris, Texas, and booked into jail there.

___

9:30 p.m.

Authorities say a man wounded in a police shooting in Oklahoma that also injured two children is now in custody in Texas after being treated and released from a hospital.

The police chief in Paris, Texas, says his department arrested 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith on Friday after he was released from a hospital there. Smith is a suspect in the April 11 armed robbery of a Pizza Hut in Hugo, Oklahoma, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of Paris.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says Smith and the two children were shot Friday when Hugo police detectives tried to make contact with Smith.

Arbeitman says it's not clear if Smith fired on the officers or what prompted the shooting. She says Smith and the two children were taken to a hospital. Officials did not immediately release the names, ages and condition of the children.

___

8:50 p.m.

Oklahoma authorities say a police officer has shot and injured two children along with a man who is suspected of robbing a restaurant earlier this month.

State Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman says gunfire broke out Friday when detectives with the Hugo Police Department in southeastern Oklahoma were trying to make contact with the suspect, 21-year-old William Devaughn Smith. Arbeitman says Smith is suspected in an armed robbery at a Pizza Hut in Hugo, which is near the Texas state line.

Arbeitman says it's not clear if Smith fired on the officers or what prompted the shooting. She says Smith and the two children were taken to a hospital. Officials did not immediately release the names, ages and condition of the children.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.