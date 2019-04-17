LIMA, Peru (AP) — Former Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski has been hospitalized days after he was detained as part of a money laundering probe into his ties to the company at the heart of Latin America's biggest graft scandal.

Congressional allies of Kuczynski said he was taken Tuesday night to a local clinic with high blood pressure.

A Peruvian judge last week ordered Kuczynski's detention for 10 days as he investigates some $782,000 in previously undisclosed payments from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht more than a decade ago. A hearing is scheduled to take place Wednesday to decide whether to increase his detention to three years.

The 80-year-old resigned last year as opposition lawmakers sought his impeachment.

All three of Kuczynski's predecessors 2001 have also been charged or are under investigation.

