Stocks were higher on Wall Street in midday trading Tuesday, erasing the market's modest losses from a day earlier.

Gains in financial and technology stocks outweighed losses elsewhere in the market. Progressive climbed 6.2% after its latest quarterly earnings topped analysts' forecasts. Chipmakers were among the big gainers in the technology sector. Advanced Micro Devices rose 2.5%.

Health care stocks lagged the most as traders weighed quarterly earnings from Johnson & Johnson and UnitedHealth Group. The results from both companies topped Wall Street forecasts.

Investors are looking to the latest wave of corporate earnings reports for clues on the health of the global economy and the prospects for company profits this year.

Banks kicked off the latest quarterly reporting season last week with mixed results. Analysts expect the first-quarter results for S&P 500 companies overall to be the weakest in nearly three years.

Tuesday's early rebound for U.S. stocks followed gains in markets overseas, which rallied on upbeat economic data from China and Germany.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 was up 0.1% as of noon Eastern Time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 60 points, or 0.2%, to 26,445. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3% and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks picked up 0.1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 remains within 0.6% of its most recent all-time high on September 20. Stocks have had a torrid start to the year, after the Federal Reserve said it may not raise interest rates at all in 2019.

Stock indexes in Asia finished higher. European indexes were headed higher.

ALL ABOUT EARNINGS: Investors will be poring over corporate earnings reports over the next few weeks. Analysts expect companies in the S&P 500 to report a 2.9% drop in earnings per share from a year earlier, which would be the first decline since the spring of 2016. The expected decline is due almost entirely to weaker profit margins.

"The markets are prepared for this year-over-year decline that everyone is expecting in earnings," said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank. "Unless we have some significant misses, we should be doing OK."

BEATING FORECASTS: Johnson & Johnson rose 2.1% after the health care products company's first-quarter results topped Wall Street's forecasts, even after the company said its profit slumped 14% following a decline in sales overseas and higher costs for research and litigation.

CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH: UnitedHealth Group, the nation's largest health insurance company, gave up an early gain, shedding 2.9% after beating first-quarter earnings forecasts and raising its estimates for the full year.

MIXED RESULTS: Bank of America slid 1.6% after the nation's second-largest bank reported strong earnings growth, but gave a weak forecast for net interest income, a key performance metric for banks.

OFF TRACK: JB Hunt Transport Services fell 3.3% after the trucking and logistics company's first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

IN A BETTING MOOD: Scientific Games climbed 6.5% on news that the maker of betting machines and technology is partnering with Wynn Resorts to help develop digital sports betting and gambling. Wynn added 0.9%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.