KALAMA, Wash. (AP) — Two police officers fatally shot the suspect in the killing of a Washington state sheriff's deputy after the suspect was seen running out of the woods with a firearm, ending a lengthy manhunt, authorities said.

The suspect killed Sunday night has not been identified. The investigation into the killing continued Monday and Cowlitz County Sheriff Brad Thurman said he could not provide details about a a motive.

The man is suspected of shooting and killing 29-year-old Cowlitz County Deputy Justin DeRosier Saturday night as he examining a motorhome that was blocking a road in the small southwestern Washington city of Kalama. He had reported over police radio that someone was shooting at him.

Investigators searched a residence near the crime scene after the shooting, authorities said.

The Daily News reported that the shooting was the first death of a deputy in the line of duty in the agency's history, which stretches back to the middle of the 19th century.

DeRosier leaves a wife and a five-month old daughter and had been a deputy for the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office since 2016.

Cowlitz County Undersheriff Darren Ullmann said the deputy's daughter is "always going to know what an incredible man her father was."

"Most of us have known him most of his life. There were few cops who want to be a cop more than Justin did. He loved his job. He was incredibly good at it," he said.

About 200 to 300 people, many connected to law enforcement, gathered Sunday evening to honor DeRosier, singing "Amazing Grace."

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.