LONDON (AP) — In a bid to fight air pollution, London has introduced one of the world's toughest vehicle emissions standards, placing a tax on older, more polluting cars that drive into the center of the British capital.

Starting Monday, the drivers of diesel cars more than 4 years old and of gasoline-powered engines more than 13 years old must pay a 12.50-pound ($16.30) fee day or night when entering central London. That's on top of London's congestion charge, which is 11.50 pounds ($15) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.

Non-compliant trucks and buses face a 100-pound ($130) daily fee.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan says the Ultra-Low Emission Zone is necessary since thousands die annually in London alone from toxic air. He says "the eyes of the world are on us."

