BOSTON (AP) — A lawyer who is among the wealthy parents charged with cheating the admissions process to get their children into prestigious universities says he will plead guilty and is apologizing for his actions.

Gordon Caplan, of Greenwich, Connecticut, also said in a statement Friday that his daughter, a high school junior, had no knowledge of his actions.

Caplan is accused of paying $75,000 to get a test supervisor to correct the answers on his daughter's ACT exam after she took it.

Caplan is a former partner at the international law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher, based in New York. He says he takes full responsibility for his conduct and is ashamed of his behavior.

It's not clear when Caplan would enter the guilty plea.

California entrepreneur Peter Jan Sartorio on Wednesday became the first parent in the broad scandal agreeing to plead guilty.

