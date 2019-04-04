PARIS (AP) — Twitter has stopped blocking French government ads calling on people to vote after it came under fire from authorities for being overzealous in applying a law aimed at banning fake news.

French government officials met Thursday with executives at the social media company, which said it has now decided to authorize such ads "after many exchanges."

The government said it welcomed the changes but suggested Twitter hasn't gone far enough in enforcing the fake news law and fighting the spread of misinformation online.

France adopted the law in December, which is aimed at curbing false information disseminated around electoral campaigns.

French officials had criticized the company, saying its focus should be stopping content promoting terrorism, not voter registration.

