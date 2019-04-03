LOS ANGELES (AP) — After a nearly 48-hour manhunt, police arrested the suspect they say gunned down Nipsey Hussle in front of the popular rapper's South Los Angeles clothing store.

LA County sheriff's deputies detained 29-year-old Eric Holder Tuesday, two days after the shooting and 20 miles away from the crime scene. LAPD detectives quickly arrived to verify that he was the suspect whose name and face they'd been publicizing in hope of catching him.

The focus now shifts from the streets to the courtroom. Holder is likely to be charged with killing Hussle and to appear in court in the next two days.

Police Chief Michel Moore said before Holder's capture that the suspect and victim knew each other, and had some kind of personal dispute in the run-up to the rapper's killing.

