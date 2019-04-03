BERLIN (AP) — Germany's Daimler AG has opened a new Mercedes factory in Russia, part of a 250 million euro ($281 million) investment it says will create 1,000 jobs.

CEO Dieter Zetsche said Wednesday the Moscow-area plant will produce Mercedes sedans and SUVs for the local market, and is part of a strategy to move production closer to customers.

The opening was attended by German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier, who also was meeting President Vladimir Putin and other Russian officials on a two-day visit. Ministry spokeswoman Annika Einhorn said the trip aimed to address "opportunities and challenges for German business in Russia."

Germany's government stressed the visit didn't signal a return to business as usual. Chancellor Angela Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Germany's position on sanctions imposed over Russia's actions in Ukraine hasn't changed.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.