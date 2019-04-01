NEW YORK (AP) — Lyft's shares have slumped almost 12% in their first full day of trading following the ride-hailing company's initial public offering of stock.

The shares closed Monday down $9.28 at $69.01. That's below the San Francisco-based company's IPO price of $72.

In their stock market debut Friday, the shares hit $88.60, up 21%, before giving ground by the end of the day.

The ride-hailing company has consistently lost money, raising doubts about its overall valuation. Even so, some investors were wowed by the company's growth in the past two years.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.