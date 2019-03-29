CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said medical aid will be coming into the South American country by Friday, reiterating a promise that he was forced to renege on just over a month ago after security forces resolutely blocked U.S.-backed assistance from passing over the border.

On Twitter, Guaido described the imminent arrival of aid in Venezuela as the result of his movement's "pressure and insistence," but did not provide details on the logistics of the shipment nor say whether any agreement had been made with the government of President Nicolas Maduro.

"In the next hours, in the next days, we'll be receiving important medical aid to contain this tragedy," Guaido said, adding Venezuelans should stay vigilant to make sure the aid is not diverted for "corrupt" purposes.

Francesco Rocca, the head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, also said that the organization could start helping about 650,000 people by next month.

The federation can only do its job in the country of about 30 million without "interference from anyone," Rocca said, referring to concerns that aid could be used by one of the dueling factions in Venezuela to benefit a political cause. "The distribution has to be neutral."

On Feb. 23, Guaido attempted to deliver U.S.-provided assistance across the border from Colombia and Brazil in a direct challenge to the rule of Maduro, who says his government is following the socialist principles championed by his late mentor, Hugo Chavez.

Venezuela's dire conditions, fueled by what the opposition and many experts say is government corruption and mismanagement, have forced more than three million people to leave the country in recent years. Many left behind struggle to afford supplies of food and medicine amid rampant inflation.

Maduro called previous aid shipments part of a coup attempt against him, and armed forces blocked assistance from entering during February clashes with protesters.

The United States has imposed sanctions on Venezuela's oil industry as well as individuals linked to Maduro in an attempt to force him from power, and it now leads dozens of other countries in supporting Guaido's claim that Maduro's re-election last year was rigged.

Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, has previously rejected the idea of negotiations with Maduro, saying his embattled adversary must resign immediately so that elections can be held.

