NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on explosion in Somalia's capital (all times local):

2:55 p.m.

Police say at least 10 people have been killed and seven others wounded in a car bomb blast outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein tells The Associated Press that most of the casualties were among people who were dining at the crowded restaurant.

The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often targets high-profile areas in Mogadishu with suicide bombings.

___

2 p.m.

A Somali police officer says an explosives-laden vehicle has detonated outside a restaurant in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu.

Capt. Mohamed Hussein says the blast occurred as the restaurant in Waberi district was crowded with diners.

There is no immediate word of casualties.

