WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved three bills aimed at stepping up U.S. pressure against the government of Venezuela's embattled president, Nicolas Maduro (nee-koh-LAHS' mah-DOO'-roh).

One would add new restrictions on the export of tear gas, riot gear and other ítems that could be used for crime control. The second measure urges the Trump administration to provide up to $150 million in humanitarian aid.

And the third would require the State Department and intelligence agencies to provide an assessment about the threat from Russian influence in the South American country.

The three bills were adopted unanimously Monday evening.

The U.S. and more than 50 other nations have recognized opposition leader Juan Guaido (gwy-DOH') as interim president of the country. They say Maduro wasn't legitimately re-elected last year.

