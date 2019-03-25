FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The community of Parkland, Florida, is focusing on suicide prevention programs after two survivors of the Florida high school massacre there killed themselves this month.

Parkland Mayor Christine Hunschofsky said Monday that officials are publicizing the available counseling services after a second Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student apparently killed himself over the weekend. That came a week after a recent graduate, who was close friends with victim Meadow Pollack, killed herself after her family said she suffered from survivor's guilt.

Fourteen students and three staff members died in the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at the 3,200-student school and 17 others were wounded. Some students and other have begun adding these two deaths to the total in posts on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.