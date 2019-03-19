BRUSSELS (AP) — Police in Brussels have reopened a street close to the European Union headquarters after a bomb threat was sent to a company linked to the EU.

Police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said a "telephone bomb threat" temporarily forced the evacuation of some 40 people from a building close to the EU Commission on Tuesday. Police sealed off the street and had it checked for explosives, but reopened it after a thorough check with sniffer dogs.

Officials said the company was a consulting office linked to the EU's executive Commission but did not name it.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.