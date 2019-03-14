NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for the Chinese electronics giant Huawei (HWAH'-way) have entered a not-guilty plea in a U.S. case charging the company with violating Iran trade sanctions.

The company was arraigned Thursday on an indictment filed in federal court in Brooklyn.

Prosecutors have accused Huawei of using a Hong Kong front company to trade with Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions. They allege the daughter of Huawei's founder lied to banks about those dealings while serving as the company's chief financial officer.

Meng Wanzhou (muhng wahn-JOH') was arrested in Canada earlier this year and is awaiting extradition to the United States. She denies the allegations.

The No. 2 smartphone maker is accused in a separate indictment of stealing technology secrets. The company has denied all the charges in a case that's heightened tensions over trade.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.