NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Thailand (AP) — Thailand's military-installed prime minister has crooned a love song and boasted of his government's achievements during an official visit to the country's northeast ahead of the March 24 election.

Prayuth Chan-ocha led a 2014 coup ousting an elected government and is seeking to stay in power.

He appeared Wednesday before a crowd of thousands on a trip that was nominally part of his official duties.

The style of the visit closely resembles what many people would consider campaigning, and he has been carrying out such activities for several months.

Prayuth initially disclaimed any political ambitions after the 2014 coup.

The Palang Pracharath Party is seen as serving as a proxy for the military's interests.

It nominated Prayuth as its candidate for prime minister and hopes it can form a government.

