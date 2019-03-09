UGHELLI, Nigeria (AP) — Nigerians went to the polls on Saturday to choose governors in 29 of 36 states in Africa's largest democracy amid reports of heavy military deployment, attacks against electoral facilities in a few areas and at least eight deaths.

The election came two weeks after the presidential vote in which incumbent Muhammadu Buhari won a second term. Some gubernatorial races had been expected to be more contentious as the two top political parties vie for control of powerful states that in certain cases have larger budgets than some African nations.

Vote-buying for as little as 100 naira (28 cents) and a bar of soap was reported by election observers in northern Kano state, while observers and officials noted scattered incidents of thuggery and ballot-snatching.

Turnout appeared to be low, a civil society platform of election observers, the Situation Room, said in a statement. It blamed voter apathy after the troubled presidential election and "excessive and heavy deployment of military and security personnel" that created fear and worries about neutrality. Another local observer group, YIAGA Africa, condemned the military's intimidation of voters in some states.

The Situation Room reported seven deaths as of mid-afternoon, five in Rivers state in Nigeria's restive south. In southeastern Enugu state, police spokesman Ebere Amaraizu said a ruling party supporter was shot dead and an investigation was under way.

The turnout in the presidential election had been 35 percent, continuing a downward trend. Both that election and Saturday's vote were postponed by a week in a last-minute decision as the electoral commission cited numerous logistical problems in a country of some 190 million people and poor infrastructure.

On Saturday, fewer delays in the opening of polling stations were reported but local officials confirmed the burning of electoral facilities in southeastern Benue and Ebonyi states.

"The hoodlums fired into the air early this morning to scare away the people before burning down the school building. But no one was injured," civil servant Elizabeth Ukah said of the polling station in the Gwar East local government area of Benue. "All the electoral materials for the area have been destroyed."

In Ebonyi state, community youth leader Chuma Edeh confirmed that a registration area center was burned by suspected thugs. Nigeria's electoral commission uses the centers to distribute materials and handle logistics.

Three such centers were burned in Ebonyi, said the Center for Democracy and Development, one of the major local organizations monitoring the election. It said election materials were destroyed and 75 polling units were affected.

Nigeria's top anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, in a Twitter post said it had intercepted "bags of cash meant for vote-buying." In another post, it said a contestant for the Ogun state assembly had been arrested at a polling unit, allegedly possessing 1.7 million naira ($4,735) "neatly arranged in envelopes stashed in carrier bags."

The AP also witnessed vote-buying in Delta state in the south, with votes going for as little as 1,000 naira.

