BAGHOUZ, Syria (AP) — Civilians are continuing to emerge from the last shred of territory held by the Islamic State group in Syria, including some defiant wives and children of militants from the extremist group.

There were no signs of combat on Wednesday to allow for evacuations out of the IS-held pocket in the eastern Syrian village of Baghouz.

The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, the group spearheading the fight against IS in Syria, has been applying a mix of military operations to put pressure on the militants who refuse to surrender, followed by pauses that allow for the evacuation of civilians.

A group of women seen at a receiving area set up in the desert, where they were screened by SDF officials, remained defiant, praising the Islamic State group and screaming angrily at journalists.

