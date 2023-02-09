MOSCOW (AP) — A gas explosion in an apartment building in the south-central Russian city of Novosibirsk Thursday morning killed three people, according to the latest reports from local authorities.

Novosibirsk is the administrative capital of Siberia and Russia’s third-largest city by population.

Regional Gov. Andrey Travnikov confirmed the deaths of three people, noting that two children were among a further nine people taken to the hospital. Two people were in intensive care.

“The nature of the injuries is varied — there are combined injuries, burns, and carbon monoxide poisoning,” Travnikov said.

The explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire. Eight people who may have been inside when the explosion occurred at 7:43 a.m. remain unaccounted-for.

A criminal case has been opened on the incident, which preliminary data suggests was caused by a gas leak. The Ministry of Housing and Public Utilities of the region said that the gas system of the building was checked in September 2022.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.